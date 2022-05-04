English
    RBI report says high level of government debt will hurt growth

    The problem is that India’s government debt is projected to remain very high well into the future. The IMF, for instance, forecasts it will remain as high as 84.2 percent of GDP even in 2027

    Manas Chakravarty
    May 04, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India’s Report on Currency and Finance has a strong warning about the high level of government debt. It says the high debt level, unless brought down soon, will take a toll on economic growth. But first, let’s take a look where India stands in terms of gross government debt, as a percentage of GDP, among middle-income emerging market nations. The IMF’s Fiscal Monitor puts India’s gross government debt (including that of the states) at 86.8 percent...

