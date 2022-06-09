RBI consumer survey | Buyers look to cut down spending on non-essentials

sentiment is improving among consumers as the economic recovery gathers steam. (Representational image)

The Reserve Bank of India’s Consumer Confidence Survey, conducted in early May, shows that sentiment is improving among consumers as the economic recovery gathers steam. The survey has a section on spending on non-essential items. The ‘one year ahead expectations’ give us a peek into the spending intentions of those surveyed on discretionary items. This could be a gauge of future demand for such items. In May 2022, only 27.5 percent of respondents said that they will increase spending on discretionary...