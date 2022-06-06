English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI can’t afford to take eyes off growth in the inflation battle 

    The consumer durables segment in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has been in contraction for six consecutive months since October 2021. Even IIP consumer non-durables have contracted for two straight months

    Sachchidanand Shukla
    June 06, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
    RBI can’t afford to take eyes off growth in the inflation battle 

    The policymakers have an unenviable task going forward, having sounded the bugle to take on inflation with a flurry of monetary and fiscal moves lately. Indeed, inflation prints have roiled all major economies with the headline inflation rates being 4 times the central bank target in the US and Eurozone. In India, the headline FY23 inflation, despite a favourable base till Nov 2022, is projected at 6.9% - higher than RBI’s comfort level. Core goods inflation remains high at 8.6%....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services sport a smile

      Jun 3, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, auto sales rev up, how to ride interest rate swings, 9:30 straddle trade demystified, and more   

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers