English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the long bull market

    The Big Bull once made a surprising claim—that we are in a long bull market since 1981. What's special about this period? Could a change in the macro environment wipe out all the gains? 

    Manas Chakravarty
    August 16, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the long bull market

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ever the optimist, refused to believe globalisation will be rolled back

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was no macro trader. He was the quintessential stock picker, always on the lookout for alpha. His method was to research businesses, select his companies, and place large bets on his convictions—it was a bottom-up approach. His defining quality was his enduring optimism and an ability to admit his mistakes and move on quickly to the next bet. But in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in July 2020, the Big Bull made a surprising claim—he said that we are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why

      Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers