Rail budget high on investment, low on realism 

The Union Budget for 2022-23 is defined by a major thrust in public investment. This will be delivered importantly through Gati Shakti which seeks to transform multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. And Gati Shakti is in a way centipedal – walking on multiple legs like roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways and more. It is therefore logical that the government has been generous with the railways, one of the key legs of Gati Shakti. The 20 per cent hike in capital...