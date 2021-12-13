'Punchy' valuations of mid-cap IT stocks are lowering the safety margin for investors

IT services' companies have begun their customary year-end investor conferences. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Cognizant Technology Solutions conducted investor meets in November. Larsen & Toubro Infotech held its analyst day on December 9 and more companies will follow. The key takeaways from the calls till now are that they are seeing continuing traction in demand, elevated attrition and growing confidence about profit margins. L&T Infotech’s management sees the strong demand environment continuing for at least 2-3 years. “L&T Infotech’s reassuring commentary...