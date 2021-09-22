Private sector capex cycle recovery still looks dodgy

(Representative image)

Notwithstanding the ongoing economic recovery, there is still some scepticism on the recovery in the private sector capital expenditure cycle. A detailed article in the central bank’s September bulletin says the pandemic has “adversely impacted appetite for new projects” during 2020-21 and also posed impediments to timely completion of pipeline projects. Clouding the outlook is data on phasing plans (schedules from project commencement to completion) for 2021-22 relating to projects in the pipeline that indicate persisting near-term risks to the...