MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Primer | When investors become sheep

Don’t be in a hurry to climb aboard a bandwagon

Ananya Roy
August 27, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
Primer | When investors become sheep

Ananya Roy There was a time when Orkut was the place to be. Today, it’s Facebook – to an extent that you are an outcast if you are not on it. This makes sense in networking – if you like to connect with people, you would be where people are. As more people join, it gets more attractive for others to follow suit. More attracts more. But this doesn’t make sense in fashion, where low-waist jeans are “trending”; or in music where Despacito is...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jackson Hole takes the spotlight

    Aug 27, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Why Jackson Hole matters, the vax reportcard, the Weekly Tactical, IRCTC steams ahead, EV ripple effects, India road map for SPACs, investors stay light on leverage and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers