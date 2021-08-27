Primer | Regret aversion: How far would you go to avoid being wrong

Ananya Roy Sydney J. Harris, American journalist: ‘Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable.’ This is definitely a good principle to live by–pushing you to take that leap of faith and daring to go beyond your comfort zone. Unfortunately, it does not hold true when it comes to investing. Regret in investment decisions cuts both ways. An investor regrets the losses made on a...