Primer | How to avoid gambler’s fallacy while investing

Ananya Roy My sister is a massive Marvel fan. Whenever a Marvel movie is about to be released, she and her friends go to unimaginable lengths just so they can book first-day-first-show tickets – sleeping in shifts at night, calling up managers of the movie halls, constantly checking for availability even during college hours, and what not. I was surprised to see them actually get the tickets for Avengers – Infinity War, considering how rapidly they were vanishing (as if...