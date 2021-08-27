Primer | How the Ikea effect affects your return on investment

Ananya Roy It was only a few months back that Ikea opened its first store in India. Flaunting one of the biggest stores globally and a 1000-seater eatery – the biggest Ikea eatery in the world, it was a grand affair. However, in an attempt to customize to India, a characteristic Ikea component has been watered down – self-assembly. Globally, Ikea stores sell furniture parts along with detailed instruction booklets. The customer is supposed to assemble the furniture himself. An...