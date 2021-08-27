Primer | Familiarity bias: Why you shouldn’t trust a known devil

Ananya Roy It’s no secret that kids are afraid of the dark. But, what may come as a surprise is that this fear often follows a person well into adulthood. In fact, according to a poll conducted by Bensons for Beds in 2017, nearly two-thirds of British adults are scared of the dark. When a fear is this widespread and doesn’t wear off with time, it is usually rooted in evolution and is therefore innate. This makes intuitive sense once...