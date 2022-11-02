English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Potential outcomes for the US Midterm Elections: Policy and market implications

    Historical precedent points to better markets post the elections, but this time around, there is a reactive Fed which is still in a rate hike mood

    Ajay Bagga
    November 02, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    Potential outcomes for the US Midterm Elections: Policy and market implications

    (Image: AP/File)

    Highlights  The US mid-term elections to the House of Representatives and Senate are due on November 8  Since 1922, on average, the incumbent President’s party loses seats both in the House and the Senate  The Republicans have a high probability of winning control of one or both chambers of the US Congress   A Republican controlled House would mean there is little chance of fiscal relief in a recession in 2023  Stocks usually perform strongly following the midterms  But this time, much depends on the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As L&T orders roll, tide turns for private capex

      Nov 1, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNC's should ensure global product standards, Russia backtracks from Black Sea grains' export deal, bond markets may trigger next decline, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers