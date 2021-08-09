MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Post-IPO lock-in norm to benefit start-ups lining up to get listed 

SEBI has recognised the limited role of a promoter in a company that is mainly funded by private equity players 

Shishir Asthana
August 09, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
Post-IPO lock-in norm to benefit start-ups lining up to get listed 

File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

The success of Zomato’s IPO has seen several start-ups lining up to raise money from the primary market. Investors too are eagerly waiting for the new generation of companies to approach the market. Not to be left behind, even the market regulator has decided to join the party, by relaxing norms for their listing. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced steps that will especially be helpful for start-ups and new economy companies. It relaxed the lock-in period...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s raining public offers and investors are spoilt for choice

    Aug 4, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IPOs’ gale force, the capex juggernaut moves, recovery stutters, right call for Airtel, Policybazaar’s moat, the growing muscle of quants, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers