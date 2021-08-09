Post-IPO lock-in norm to benefit start-ups lining up to get listed 

File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

The success of Zomato’s IPO has seen several start-ups lining up to raise money from the primary market. Investors too are eagerly waiting for the new generation of companies to approach the market. Not to be left behind, even the market regulator has decided to join the party, by relaxing norms for their listing. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced steps that will especially be helpful for start-ups and new economy companies. It relaxed the lock-in period...