PMI survey sends a message to Monetary Policy Committee

The PMI survey data are at odds with the lower core inflation in April

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, currently under way, will have to take into consideration the data thrown up by the PMI survey for May before arriving at a decision. And what the PMIs, both for manufacturing and services, show is that prices charged/output prices are rising. The accompanying chart shows that output prices have been gaining momentum since March. A reading above 50 signifies an increase from the previous month. (image) The PMI survey data are at odds with the lower...