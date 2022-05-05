PMI data for April reveal why RBI went in for a surprise rate hike

Representative Image

One frequently asked question after the RBI’s surprise rate hike was: why now and what was the hurry? Well, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey data for April has an answer to that question. The India PMIs, both for manufacturing and services, saw a faster pace of growth in April. As a result, the S&P Global India Composite PMI, a yardstick of private sector activity both in manufacturing and services, came in at 57.6 in April, compared to 54.3 in...