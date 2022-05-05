English
    PMI data for April reveal why RBI went in for a surprise rate hike

    Private sector activity rose at the fastest pace in five months in April, adding to inflationary pressures 

    Manas Chakravarty
    May 05, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
    One frequently asked question after the RBI’s surprise rate hike was: why now and what was the hurry? Well, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey data for April has an answer to that question. The India PMIs, both for manufacturing and services, saw a faster pace of growth in April. As a result, the S&P Global India Composite PMI, a yardstick of private sector activity both in manufacturing and services, came in at 57.6 in April, compared to 54.3 in...

