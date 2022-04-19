Pent-up demand set to boost hotel sector prospects

Representative image

In spite of broader market volatility, hotel stocks have been northbound since March. Share prices of pan-India premium hotel properties have risen by 25-30 percent on news of the Omicron wave receding followed by a strong rebound in travel and tourism. Media reports indicate that during the recent festive holidays (last week ending with Easter Sunday), hotel occupancy rates (OR) in most leisure destinations jumped. Management commentary from India’s largest luxury and premium hotels such as The Indian Hotels Company...