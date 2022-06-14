Peak inflation may be behind us, but how long will inflation stay sticky?

Representational image

Retail inflation fell in May to 7.04 percent year-on-year from April’s 7.79 percent, which should be a relief for the RBI. Part of the sharp fall is due to the effect of a higher base in May 2021, but economists had taken that into account and the inflation print came in just a bit lower than expected. The good news is that core inflation too decelerated in May. After all, there’s little the RBI can do about food and fuel...