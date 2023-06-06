OPEC Meeting Outcome: The untold story

Oil traders still remember the surprise output cut announced by OPEC+ after their April 2023 meeting. So the output cut does not really come as a surprise.

As I write this piece on the morning of June 5, 2023, little is known of the nitty gritty of the OPEC meeting in Vienna on June 4, 2023. This meeting was unique, as the media was not allowed to cover the meeting in real time. What we do know is that the meeting lasted for 7 hours, which is unusual. The statement issued by the Saudi Oil minister approximately a week before the meeting was also off the beaten...