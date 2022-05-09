ONDC: E-commerce revolution or too much hype?

On April 30, the soft launch of the government of India’s ambitious Open Network for Digital E-Commerce took place, with operations starting in a limited way in Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Coimbatore and Shillong, A limited number of vendors and buyers would test it out before it would be rolled out across the country. It provides a very different model and vision of e-commerce than the one followed by Amazon, Flipkart or even the Indian players in the game. Nandan Nilekani,...