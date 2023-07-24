Once destroyed by it, Yes Bank must do corporate lending right this time

Will Yes Bank be second time lucky?

Yes Bank Ltd is making steady and sure progress back to its heydays in terms of asset quality metrics, growth and even profitability, if the lender’s first quarter performance is anything to go by. The private sector lender that had to be rescued from near collapse in 2020 has now patched up its balance sheet. The bank reported a neat 10.3 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit for April-June FY23 on the back of a 7.4 percent loan growth....