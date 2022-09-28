OECD predicts inflation will remain high in 2023, despite lower growth

Representational image

Highlights With growth slowing down, inflation too will fall But the OECD says inflation will remain high next year, higher than central bank targets If that happens, the chances of a Fed pivot are bleak But easy money has plenty of supporters and they will keep up the pressure on the Fed to keep the bubble going Central bank independence will be sorely tested in the next few months The OECD predicts India’s growth at 5.7 percent in 2023-24 and inflation at 5.9 percent The Fed’s...