Nifty’s earnings mix normalises, but high valuations remain a bugbear for investors

The impact at the Nifty 50 index level is expected to be cushioned by the revival of loan growth and earnings of banking stocks.

The Nifty 50 index delivered lacklustre returns in calendar year 2022 after a stellar performance in 2021. The index lost steam in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks sapped investors’ risk appetite. Earnings took a knock due to soft rural demand, high input costs, meltdown in metal prices and supply chain constraints. Bloomberg consensus estimates project a 13 percent expansion in Nifty earnings in current fiscal year, significantly slower than 47 percent rise in FY22....