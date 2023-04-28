Nifty has been complacent – Is this the calm before the storm?

since the end of 2021, Nifty has undergone significant time correction, leading to several retail investors opting out of the stock market

Highlights The current macroeconomic and geopolitical situation as well as company-level fundamentals do not warrant the complacency displayed by Nifty History indicates that Nifty is likely to close flat or negative in the year to come given India VIX’s all-time low levels Retail investors, enamoured to stock market during pandemic, may develop cold feet now due to the time correction in Nifty since 2021 If retail investors panic and opt out of SIPs as well, DII support to Indian stock markets could wane...