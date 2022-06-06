English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    NHPC's power capacity is set to grow, will earnings follow?

    The company aims to commission 2,800 MW of projects by March 2024 at the standalone level, ending a 4-year drought in capacity addition

    R. Sree Ram
    June 06, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    NHPC's power capacity is set to grow, will earnings follow?

    Regulated utilities such as NTPC and NHPC can grow their earnings either through capacity additions or optimal utilisation of their power plants. The companies are allowed to earn a fixed return on the equity invested. By this yardstick, NHPC has been largely stuck. Its standalone capacity base is unchanged in the four years to FY22—at 5,551 megawatts (MW). Operating profit or the earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at the standalone company level is little changed between FY17 and FY22. See the accompanying chart. (image)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services sport a smile

      Jun 3, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, auto sales rev up, how to ride interest rate swings, 9:30 straddle trade demystified, and more   

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers