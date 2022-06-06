NHPC's power capacity is set to grow, will earnings follow?

Regulated utilities such as NTPC and NHPC can grow their earnings either through capacity additions or optimal utilisation of their power plants. The companies are allowed to earn a fixed return on the equity invested. By this yardstick, NHPC has been largely stuck. Its standalone capacity base is unchanged in the four years to FY22—at 5,551 megawatts (MW). Operating profit or the earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at the standalone company level is little changed between FY17 and FY22. See the accompanying chart. (image)...