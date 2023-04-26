Nestle’s March quarter results sparkle, but more disclosures, please

Nestle India’s unfortunate lack of disclosure in its quarterly results on volume growth and segment-wise performance makes analysis a bit iffy. Much reliance has to be placed on the words used by the management to describe performance rather than useful details such as the above, readily provided by other foreign-owned companies such as Hindustan Unilever for example. Nestle does disclose these numbers but once a year after declaring its full-year results. The parent company discloses these every time it...