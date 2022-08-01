English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Nestle India guns for growth despite tough market conditions

     A multinational company introducing a new brand or category from the parent’s stable typically excites investors. Nestle has lined up two of these 

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    August 01, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
    Nestle India guns for growth despite tough market conditions

    Representative image

    Investors in foreign-owned consumer companies tend to get a warm feeling when their company does that rare act of launching a product or category from the parent’s stable. Nestle India’s shareholders might be feeling that way on hearing their company is acquiring Nestle’s pet nutrition business in India and is also launching global children’s nutrition brand Gerber in India. That’s a rich haul of two events, even if they are not material right away. Nestle’s pet nutrition business Purina was...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of a recession?

      Jul 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, SBI Life holds an edge, what Cognizant's gu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers