Needed, a plan to handle ripple effects of electric vehicle boom

Electric vehicles (EVs) have now reached a point where the question is no longer about whether they will make a difference but when. With over 12 million passenger EVs, a million commercial EVs, including buses, delivery vans and trucks, and another 260 million electric mopeds, scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers on the road globally (according to BloombergNEF’s Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021 report), it is a tide that will brook no resistance. The numbers in India are much smaller. Tata Motors, whose...