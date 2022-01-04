Multiple hurdles ahead as India embarks on a new business cycle 

The calendar year 2022 has started with a bang, with the benchmark indices gaining 1.6 percent on the first day of trading. The positive start to the year was visible in the last fortnight of December, with analysts projecting a continuation of the bull run, though at a slightly moderate pace than what we saw in 2021. A JP Morgan Private Bank report sums up the outlook for the global economy, saying that in recent months, investors have focused on potential...