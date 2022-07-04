Much of the increase in RBI’s policy rate is already priced in by bond markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India.

Inflation has come back with vengeance. As per the IMF World Economic Outlook, published in April 2022, consumer prices in major advanced economies - G7- are expected to rise by an average of 6.1% in 2022. This is the highest inflation in advanced economies in four decades. In the last 20 years between 2002 and 2021, the average G7 CPI inflation was 1.7%. The low inflation allowed central banks in Advanced Economies (AE) to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels...