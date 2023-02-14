MSME Trade Receivables offer alternate investment avenue for HNIs and institutional investors

Representative image.

Highlights In a volatile market, investors looking for alternatives Making a rational call based on risk-reward is a tough task MSME Trade Receivables offer an interesting investment avenue This investment route bridges borrowers and investors through seamless securitisation It accommodates the needs of both sides by lending and borrowing capital As he watched the FTX crash and the blood on the crypto street in dismay, Mr. Sharma thanked God for not getting carried away by the crypto craze despite eye-popping bets.However, at a time when...