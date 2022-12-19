English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Cyber Attacks Rising: Do You Need A Cyber Insurance Policy?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mounting global price pressures threaten to trigger more rate rises

    Core inflation continues to rise in many economies despite recent drop-off in headline rates

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Mounting global price pressures threaten to trigger more rate rises

    Representative image. (Shutterstock Images)

    Valentina Romei in London Underlying price pressures are still mounting in most major developed economies despite the recent falls in headline inflation, indicating that central banks will have to keep tightening policy in the coming months. Core inflation — which excludes changes in food and energy prices, and is viewed by rate setters as a better measure of the persistence of price pressures — is accelerating in many parts of the world, according to an analysis of official statistics by the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's economy may be flying higher than what the altimeter shows

      Dec 16, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Inflation loses sting what's next for investors, cement sector is consolidating, India needs to up semiconductor game, how was your investments in 2022, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers