 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why markets are fearful

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Xi reaches Moscow to resolve Ukraine crisis, IREDA IPO pricing is key to its success, India's improved regulations help avoid SVB-like crisis, Odisha steals the show, and more

India’s benchmark indices, like other Asian markets, was down. What is worrying investors?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

Is this what fear looks like?

After all, the Credit Suisse problem has been solved, with Swiss regulators pushing it into the arms of an unwilling UBS, which has agreed to pay $3.25 billion (nearly triple its reported initial low-ball offer) to acquire the troubled bank. UBS negotiated and has got significant support for the transaction, but Credit Suisse shareholders suffered severe losses and its AT-1 bondholders lost everything. Swiss regulators provided financial support to UBS while major central banks and regulators blessed the deal.