Higher (F)or Longer?  – The 'F' is now silent

Highlights The second largest failure of a financial institution in US history is a big signal that things may break Almost out of nowhere, and without any new material information, market started to worry about the solvency of large European Banks Wild moves in the US bond markets constitute a black swan event Confidence has been broken A vicious cycle of high volatility leading to lower market participation, in turn leading to further higher volatility, begins Policymakers cannot afford to break the financial system in...