The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping’s road to Moscow is deep and dark

Xi Jinping (Source: AFP)

Highlights All eyes are watching Xi’s efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis US officials are openly sceptical about Xi’s efforts Xi needs to enhance his global image to negotiate economic deals Russia is desperately dependent on China and would listen to Xi’s proposals The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on Putin making him more dependent on China All kinds of international players, including politicians, diplomats and businessmen, are closely watching Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 3-day visit to Moscow, which begins on Monday. The point of...