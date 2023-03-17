Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What a management change at TCS means for its investors

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth challenge faces headwinds, no SVB-like situation for Indian banks, China offers to broker peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict, bank turmoil sends investors running for cover, and more

TCS’s shares are down only marginally by 0.44 percent at 12.28 pm while peers such as Infosys and Wipro were in the green. (Representative image)

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

Senior management exits are usually carefully curated and solemn affairs, with statements issued by all parties — the leaver, the company and the designated replacement — ranging from the anodyne to gushing. The usual nods are given to the organisation’s history and culture, invaluable contributions made by the outgoing chief, thanks from the board and employees and ending with assurances from the incoming chief to carry on the good work.

While these messages are calculated to reassure various stakeholders such as employees, creditors and customers, in the case of listed companies, they are calculated to reassure investors, too.