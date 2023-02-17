Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

Dear Reader,

The fast moving consumer goods sector (FMCG) is seen as a bastion of stability by investors, since sales are linked to daily or impulsive consumption habits of consumers. That reason gives frontline FMCG stocks a valuation that’s streets ahead of several other sectors, apart from other reasons such as good management quality and lean balance sheets.

But the December quarter results are making it quite evident that demand for daily essentials can’t be taken for granted. FMCG companies are taking pains to explain the extent to which inflation is a problem, to justify their decision to hike prices.

Nestle India, for instance, says that inflation in its commodity basket was 18.5 percent in 2022, three times the compounded average growth rate between 2018 and 2021. Hindustan Unilever provides a net material inflation growth number, which was at 18 percent in December compared to 11 percent a year ago. Even 11 percent is quite high.

