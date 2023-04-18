 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's large talent pool is bringing home the dollars 

R. Sree Ram
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's GDP projection much lower in Asia, a pivot in the making, investors turn to low-cost index funds, time for Indian carriers to dominate the skies, and more

What is driving the surge in India’s services exports? The answer lies in availability of a large talent pool and cost arbitrage. (Source: Bloomberg)

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. 

India’s large talent pool is rapidly becoming a key asset. The latest trade data tell us why. Services exports grew by an impressive 27 percent in FY23, significantly faster than exports of merchandise goods that were up 6 percent. Adjusting for COVID's impact, services have also grown significantly faster than non-oil merchandise exports from FY19.

Importantly, an analysis of the services data shows strong traction in non-software exports. “India has consequently started to generate large positive balance in certain segments of non-software trade sector,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.