Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's large talent pool is bringing home the dollars 

India’s large talent pool is rapidly becoming a key asset. The latest trade data tell us why. Services exports grew by an impressive 27 percent in FY23, significantly faster than exports of merchandise goods that were up 6 percent. Adjusting for COVID's impact, services have also grown significantly faster than non-oil merchandise exports from FY19.

Importantly, an analysis of the services data shows strong traction in non-software exports. “India has consequently started to generate large positive balance in certain segments of non-software trade sector,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

R. Sree Ram