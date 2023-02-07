Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global diversification and its side effects

Dear Reader,

Geographical diversification brings depth and scale to business. It also exposes the company to market vagaries in foreign locations. Take the case of Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries which are leading the losses in the Nifty 50 shares in Tuesday afternoon trade.

Tata Steel slipped into losses in the December 2022 quarter, pulled down by its weak Europe business. Similarly, Hindalco’s key subsidiary in the US, Novelis Inc, reported sharply lower profits on reduced product offtake by customers and soft realisations. “We are navigating a challenging period of intensified inflationary headwinds,” said Dev Ahuja, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Novelis, in a statement.

R. Sree Ram