    Budget 2023: With capex thrust and fiscal shield, the budget tells India's growth story loud and clear

    Through fiscal discipline, achieving growth without succumbing to stimulus demands, and emphasis on capital expenditure and private investment, a solid foundation has been laid for the financial sector to help India’s leap to a $7 trillion economy by 2030

    Rajiv Anand
    February 07, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST
    The Union Budget saw a fourth consecutive large increase in outlays on capex even as total expenditure for FY24 increased slowly by 18.7 percent to Rs 45 lakh crore.

    Two features stand out in the Union Budget 2023-24. First, the emphasis on fiscal prudence, with further progress on a commitment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act glidepath of a steady reduction in the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26. The Budget targets a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent in FY24, down from 6.4 percent retained for FY23.

    Second, a continuing re-orientation away from revenue spending to capital expenditure on infrastructure and other projects. This involves an effective outlay of Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which is a boost to economic activity and crowd-in of private investment. The Budget had the option of spending more on revenue heads, with a consequently higher fiscal deficit, but chose fiscal discipline instead.

    Fiscal Prudence

    Given the large uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment, it was wise to retain a fiscal buffer for any financial or other exogenous shocks that might lead to a spillover of global volatility to Indian shores. Fortunately, the odds of the G10 central banks engineering a “softish” landing of the developed markets are improving.