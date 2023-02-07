Cognizant repair can make slowdown tougher for Indian IT 

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

Highlights Focus is on employee stability, large deals, operations improvement New CEO conducting weekly meetings to review 10 large deals Success of the new measures can intensify competition for India listed IT firms, who are seeing a growth slowdown As Cognizant faced company-specific issues, some Indian firms gained market share in recent years Ravi Kumar Singisetti, the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and director of Cognizant Technology Solutions, is adopting a tried and tested approach to revive the company. In his first earnings...