English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Cognizant repair can make slowdown tougher for Indian IT 

    If successful, the new CEO can arrest market share losses and raise competition for large deals

    R. Sree Ram
    February 07, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    Cognizant repair can make slowdown tougher for Indian IT 

    Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

    Highlights Focus is on employee stability, large deals, operations improvement New CEO conducting weekly meetings to review 10 large deals Success of the new measures can intensify competition for India listed IT firms, who are seeing a growth slowdown As Cognizant faced company-specific issues, some Indian firms gained market share in recent years Ravi Kumar Singisetti, the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and director of Cognizant Technology Solutions, is adopting a tried and tested approach to revive the company. In his first earnings...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the MPC signal a pause? 

      Feb 6, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market outlook for automakers gets a lift, will GST Council come up with wider ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers