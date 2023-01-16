Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DMart: Come for the staples, stay for the impulse

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

All’s not well at DMartville. Avenue Supermarts’ shares were down by 5 percent at noon as investors were disappointed by its December quarter financials. Its sales update that was released in the first week of January had looked fine, with standalone sales up by 25 percent over a year ago and up 9 percent sequentially.

But its financial results showed profit numbers nowhere near as good. Profitability declined and its net profit rose by a mere 6.7 percent YoY. Trading at a price to earnings multiple of nearly 100 times its trailing four-quarter earnings pre-results, that’s not an earnings growth you want to see. Before you think all’s over for the stock, do read our research team’s viewpoint on how DMart’s long-term strengths are intact.

What’s behind DMart’s profitability problem? Its management calls it a mix problem, as its sales of FMCG and staples are rising, meaning to say people are buying ample quantities of soaps, detergents and foodstuffs. Since inflation has hit these items the most with price hikes, it also signals that a fair share of the sales growth is due to inflation. That’s one reason for the hit to gross margins. But a bigger problem is that general merchandise and apparel sales are not doing well and discretionary non-FMCG sales have not done well.

Retail stores such as DMart love customers who come for the staples and stay for the impulse shopping. These could be for anything from kitchen goods, apparel, plastic wares, stationery, premium foods, snacks, home furnishings and the like. These are goods that it earns healthy margins on as several of these are sourced directly by DMart, or private labels as the trade calls them. But, if more people come with a shopping list of essentials, complete it and leave, then that’s not great for business.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

READ MORE