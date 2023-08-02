Monetising of HAM road assets gains visibility

Asset monetising traction is seen in HAM projects Institutions with infrastructure portfolios and InvITs are active in domestic projects Government’s sustained focus on infrastructure is reassuring for investors Higher interest rates have improved HAM valuations Uncertainty around inflation and interest rates are near-term negatives for the sector One of the bright spots in the Indian economy has been the encouraging trend in road projects. Asset sales, particularly in highways, saw an uptick, which augurs very well for the roads sector. This ensures release of...