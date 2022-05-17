Mohamed El-Erian writes: The dollar’s rapid rise increases risks for global economy

May 17, 2022 / 11:34 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Dollar (Representative Image)

Mohamed El-Erian With so much going on in the global economy and financial markets, the dollar’s strong recent appreciation has attracted less attention than what would have been expected given the historical experience. On paper, the appreciation of the currency of the world’s most resilient economic performer should help adjustments in the global economy. It helps boost the exports of weaker countries while alleviating inflationary pressures in the US by lowering the cost of imports. But in current conditions, there are hazards...