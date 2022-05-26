Modi’s three Ts in Tokyo — Can New Delhi fit its needs to a T? 

Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden (Left to Right) at the launch of the IPEF. (Image: AP)

After being a big champion of multilateralism for so many years, there seems to be a subtle tilt toward plurilateralism in India’s external engagements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Tokyo bears testimony to the government’s eagerness in establishing and consolidating its position in the Indo-Pacific region even as it remains committed to the consensus approach of building a harmonised global order under the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In less than 40 hours between May 23 and May 24,...