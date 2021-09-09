Michael Holding: ‘I didn’t worry about who was at the crease’

Sep 9, 2021 / 01:29 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Michael Holding (extreme right)

Murad Ahmed Michael Holding suddenly appears at my table in an otherwise empty restaurant. My failure to notice the former West Indian cricketer’s arrival is in keeping with his poetic nickname: “Whispering Death.” That moniker relates to his graceful yet fearsome bowling action. In Holding’s pomp, he would glide across the turf, sprinting feet barely making a sound, before flinging a cricket ball at more than 90 miles an hour, a potentially lethal bullet if a batsman were struck between the...