English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Meta: Sheryl Sandberg exits the metaverse

    Without advertising growth, tech group’s transformation will not succeed

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 2, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Meta: Sheryl Sandberg exits the metaverse

    Fourteen years after joining Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg is leaning back and stepping down. Her departure as chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company Meta and right-hand woman to founder Mark Zuckerberg comes at a low point for the company. Known for adding cosy anecdotes to investor calls about the small businesses that use Meta’s digital advertising, Sandberg was instrumental in helping the company spin user attention into advertising revenue. When she joined in 2008, Facebook was a 4-year-old start-up with annual...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Economy puts on display courage despite the odds

      Jun 2, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A bright spark on investment, Aadhaar’s underbelly, tips for fresh IAS officers, a rainy affair and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers