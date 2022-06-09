English
    Max Life rebounds in May, but growth winds are firmly behind SBI Life

    SBI Life clocks strong growth in revenue and unit sales. Max Life sees sequential recovery in market share

    R. Sree Ram
    June 09, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    Large private sector life insurance companies reported distinctive performances in the month of May. On a year-on-year scale, SBI Life Insurance led growth, reporting a 182 percent rise in normalised revenue from the year ago month. However, HDFC Life and Max Life clocked superior growth sequentially and gained market share. HDFC Life’s market share in adjusted individual business increased 60 basis points to 9.5 percent on a month-on-month basis, show calculations by Kotak Institutional Equities. Max Life also clocked similar...

