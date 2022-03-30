Martin Wolf writes: A new world of currency disorder looms

Mar 30, 2022 / 12:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A woman walks past a board showing currency exchange rates of the Euro and the U.S. dollar against the Russian rouble in Moscow (Image: Reuters)

Martin Wolf At the end of January, Russia held foreign currency reserves worth $469bn. This hoard was born of the prudence taught by its 1998 default and, hoped Vladimir Putin, also a guarantee of its financial independence. But, as his “special military operation” in Ukraine began, he learnt that more than half of his reserves were frozen. His enemies’ currencies ceased to be usable money. This action is not only significant for Russia. A targeted demonetisation of the world’s most...