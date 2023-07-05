Martin Wolf: Inflation’s return changes the world

Jul 5, 2023 / 10:40 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Will what we are now experiencing prove an enduring shift in the monetary environment or just a temporary one?

In high-income countries, consumer price inflation is running at rates not seen in four decades. With inflation no longer low, neither are interest rates. The era of “low for long” is over, at least for now. So, why did this happen? Will it be a lasting change? What should the policy response be? Over the past two decades, the Bank for International Settlements has provided a different perspective from those of most other international organisations and leading central banks. In...